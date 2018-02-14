ALTON– The office of state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, will be partnering with the Illinois State Treasurer’s office to host an I-Cash event on Tuesday, Feb. 27th from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Hayner Public Library at the Alton Square Mall, located on the 1st floor across from J.C. Penney’s at 132 Alton Square.

“As a part of ongoing efforts to return Illinois property to its rightful owners, we hope these I-Cash events make it convenient for residents to check and see if they have unclaimed property,” said Bristow. “Each year, there is a large amount of unclaimed property tax refunds, security deposits and paychecks, among other items that have been forgotten about by owners, which are then held by the Treasurer until their rightful owners can be found.”

Since taking office as Illinois Treasurer two years ago, Mike Frerichs has connected $220 million worth of property back to its rightful owners through the I-Cash Program. If you are unable to stop by, you can check to see if you or any member of your family has unclaimed property in the Treasurer’s Office by visiting https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/.

“Many folks not even be aware that the state owes them money, but this program aims to help connect people with property that is rightfully theirs,” said Bristow. “I urge everyone to go to either to one of these events or visit online to see if your name is there, so that these assets can get back to the proper owners.”

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

