ROXANA, Ill. – In an effort to help connect residents with unclaimed property owed to them, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will be teaming up with Illinois Office of the Treasurer to host an I-Cash event on Tuesday, July 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Roxana Village Hall located at 400 S. Central Ave. in Roxana.

“Many Illinoisans have hundreds or thousands of dollars or more in unclaimed properties currently being held by the state,” said Bristow. “I enjoy hosting these events throughout my district to provide easy access for residents to find out how they can claim their property and reclaim any old checks, property or funds that rightfully belong to them.”

The Illinois State Treasurer’s office currently holds 2.9 billion dollars in unclaimed funds, such as forgotten property or unclaimed checks. When the original owners or their heirs make a claim the property is returned to them at no cost. The event is completely free and requires no reservations. Those who are unable to attend the event can still see if they are a family member has unclaimed money by visiting https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/.

“Much of the money continues to go unclaimed simply because people are unaware it exists, such as an uncashed paycheck, dividends or an item forgotten in a safety deposit box,” said Bristow. “This is an opportunity to find out if a resident or their loved one has unclaimed funds, and I look forward to helping connect people with any money or property that belongs to them.”

