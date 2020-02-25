ALTON – To keep residents informed about legislation affecting their Second Amendment rights, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and the Illinois State Rifle Association will be hosting a Gun Rights Update on Thursday, March 5, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Piasa Armory, located at 3685 E. Broadway in Alton.

“As a staunch supporter of our Second Amendment rights, I want to keep local gun owners up to date on proposed legislation that could impact gun ownership and use in Illinois,” said Bristow. “It is important that gun owners in our area are aware of how new legislative proposals would affect their rights.”

Bristow regularly hosts Gun Rights Updates as new legislation surrounding the Second Amendment is introduced each year. This year, Bristow has introduced legislation to protect funds allocated to the Firearm Owner Identification process to ensure residents that apply for a FOID card get it in a timely manner. A representative from the Illinois State Rifle Association will be in attendance to answer questions and discuss pending legislation.

“I hope to use this meeting to not only update residents about the new laws facing them but to also hear their suggestions on how we can better protect their Second Amendment rights,” continued Bristow. “I will continue to oppose legislation that overburdens lawful gun owners and small firearm businesses in our state and protect our liberties.”

