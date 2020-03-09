To provide residents tips for saving on their energy costs and reducing their utility bills, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D- Alton, will be hosting a Utility Bill Clinic in conjunction with the Citizens’ Utility Board (CUB). The clinic will be held on Monday, Mar. 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Roxana Public Library, located at 200 N. Central Ave.

“For many working families, utility costs may be a source of immense stress,” said Bristow. “Rising utility bills can disrupt a person’s life and so I am happy to partner with CUB to help citizens find ways to decrease their bills.”

Article continues after sponsor message

CUB is a consumer watchdog group aimed at protecting Illinois residents. During the clinic, CUB will provide citizens with various strategies for saving on their utility bills. It is encouraged that those attending bring their electric, natural gas and phone bills so that CUB experts can help them detect any unnecessary charges. Those in attendance will also be shown how to avoid scams from alternative electric suppliers.

“These clinics are very important because many people are unaware that by doing a few things differently, they could greatly reduce their utility costs,” continued Bristow. “I encourage all residents to come and see how CUB can help them save on their monthly utility bills and reduce overall costs.”

More like this: