ALTON, Ill. – In an effort to hear the concerns, thoughts and ideas directly from residents, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will be hosting Coffee and Conversations from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Bethalto on Sept. 24 and in Rosewood Heights on Sept. 27.

“I enjoy hosting coffee and conversation events because of the opportunity to have a personal conversation and meet face-to-face with residents to talk about their concerns, ideas on how we can improve our state, or ways that my office can help communities and residents in the Riverbend region,” said Bristow. “Being able to meet with residents across with the district provides me with the feedback to better serve and represent them, and also allows me to help highlight our great local businesses, like coffeeshops, diners, and bakeries to help host these events.”

Bristow will be hosting two Coffee and Conversation events in September to meet with residents and listen to their concerns and ideas on the following dates:

Sept. 24 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Location: Donut Express: 113 E Bethalto Dr #1801, Bethalto

Sept. 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Location: First Stop Bake Shop: 611 E Airline Dr, East Alton

“My goal is to build a stronger Illinois, and every resident’s input is necessary to make that a reality,” said Bristow. “I invite residents to join me for a cup of coffee while they share their ideas with me about how we can make our state and local communities stronger or to see how my office can be of assistance to them.”

Residents who are unable to attend are invited to reach out to Bristow to share their ideas or voice their concerns by calling her office at 618-465-5900 or by emailing RepMBristow@gmail.com.

