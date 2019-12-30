ALTON, Ill. –In an effort to help seniors protect themselves and their hard-earned savings, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is teaming up with the Illinois Attorney General’s office to host a Senior Fraud Prevention Seminar at the Bethalto Senior Center on Jan. 6.

“We sadly see more and more reports of scams and fraud targeting seniors, where victims are often hurt financially or cheated into paying money when they are already living on a fixed income,” said Bristow. “Recognizing these scams and fraudulent business practices can help seniors protect themselves from becoming a victim.”

Bristow will be hosting a Senior Fraud Prevention Seminar on Jan. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Bethalto Senior Center, located at 100 E. Central St. in Bethalto. A representative from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office will be there to teach residents about common and new scams and ways to protect themselves. The discussion will focus on scams targeting seniors, but people of all ages are invited to attend this free event to learn ways to protect themselves and their savings.

“With the expanded use of technology, criminals are coming up with more ways to cheat or scam people out of their money,” said Bristow. “Fraud Prevention seminars help to arm seniors with the up-to-date knowledge and skills to identify and protect themselves from scams and fraudulent business practices.”

