ALTON, Ill. – In order to make their offices more accessible to residents, the offices of state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, are hosting joint satellite office hours on Wednesday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to noon in the council chambers on the third floor of City Hall in Granite City, located at 2000 Edison Ave.

“I encourage anyone who may need to reach out to my office, but might be too busy or too far to see me at my state office in Alton, to take advantage of this event that might be closer to home or at a time that better suits their schedule,” said Bristow. “I will continue to always be as accessible as possible to those in the 111th district, and I am always open to ideas that might help those in need of services from my office.”

Bristow hosts monthly Satellite Office Hours, Coffee Shop Stops, Citizen Advisory Committees, and walks door-to-door to ensure that she gives residents every opportunity to meet with her or someone from her office to discuss state and local issues. Bristow is also always accessible at her full time constituent service office, which can be contacted at 618-465-5900 or by email at RepMBristow@gmail.com.

“Hosting joint events with our district offices is a great way to reach more people in our respective communities, and I hope those with any questions or concerns are able to stop by and speak with someone from our constituent services offices,” said Stuart. “I would also like to thank the employees of City Hall in Granite City for allowing us to use their facilities for this event.”

