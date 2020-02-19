SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, issued the following statement after the governor’s Budget State Address on Wednesday.

“Last year we passed a bipartisan, balanced budget by working across the aisle and negotiating to put our state back on the path to building a stronger Illinois. Today’s address is a reminder that we must continue that work to ensure Illinois keeps making progress towards paying down the backlog of old bills, properly funding our schools, and protecting the funding for critical services.

“There will be many tough decisions in the months ahead, but I will continue my fight to protect middle-class families by making sure that our state balances its budget and meets its obligations. Families in Illinois have to live within their means and keep a balanced household budget, and the state should do the same.

“Our state’s budget must also safeguard critical services, like breast cancer screenings for women and services for the seniors and veterans. I plan to continue my fight to expand vocational education opportunities, find solutions to lower the prices of prescription drugs and health care costs, and to crack down on corruption and bad actors in our government.

“There is a lot of work that needs to be done this year to keep Illinois moving in the right direction. Working together with both Republicans and Democrats, we can restore people’s confidence in government and create a responsible budget that works for all Illinoisans.”

