SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, issued the following statement after the governor’s Budget State Address on Wednesday.

“Last year we passed a bipartisan, balanced budget by working across the aisle and negotiating to put our state back on the path to building a stronger Illinois. Today’s address is a reminder that we must continue that work to ensure Illinois keeps making progress towards paying down the backlog of old bills, properly funding our schools, and protecting the funding for critical services.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“There will be many tough decisions in the months ahead, but I will continue my fight to protect middle-class families by making sure that our state balances its budget and meets its obligations. Families in Illinois have to live within their means and keep a balanced household budget, and the state should do the same.

“Our state’s budget must also safeguard critical services, like breast cancer screenings for women and services for the seniors and veterans. I plan to continue my fight to expand vocational education opportunities, find solutions to lower the prices of prescription drugs and health care costs, and to crack down on corruption and bad actors in our government.

“There is a lot of work that needs to be done this year to keep Illinois moving in the right direction. Working together with both Republicans and Democrats, we can restore people’s confidence in government and create a responsible budget that works for all Illinoisans.”

More like this:

Rep. Davidsmeyer Focused on Stopping Illegal Immigration
Mar 19, 2025
Mendoza, Others Across State Issue Statements About Pritzker's 2026 Budget Address
Feb 19, 2025
Gov. Pritzker, Illinois Leaders Advocate for Illinois Families on Medicaid Amid Federal GOP Threats
Mar 1, 2025
IDPH and Gov. Pritzker: Trump Administration Slashes Pledged Funding that Would Protect Illinoisans from Infectious Disease Outbreaks
Mar 27, 2025
Governor Pritzker’s Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Continues Important Investments in Higher Education
Feb 20, 2025

 