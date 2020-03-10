ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is sponsoring legislation to ensure that funds allocated for the processing of Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) cards are safeguarded to prevent the backlog of applications and speed up the application process.

“The FOID process already places an unnecessary burden on responsible gun owners, so the diversion of funds for the application process is only hurting those that are trying to follow the law,” said Bristow. “My office is constantly getting calls about the delay on FOID card processing, and it’s clear that we need a safeguard on these resources to meet the needs of residents.”

Bristow is a sponsor for House Bill 4754, which would prohibit the use of funds set aside for Firearm Services Fund, the Mental Health Reporting Fund, and the Firearm Dealer License Certification Fund to be swept for other purposes. The diverting of funds has resulted in a major backlog of FOID cards, where 62,000 applications are in need of review. Bristow’s legislation will prevent fund sweeps for any use not specified by law and help stop future backlogs from occurring again.

“These funds are intended to be set aside for certain services provided by the Illinois State Police, and this legislation will ensure they will be used properly and as they were intended,” said Bristow. “This legislation that I am proposing will help secure the Second Amendment rights of citizens who are simply trying to abide by the law as responsible gun owners.”

