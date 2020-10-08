ALTON--The House of Representatives’ Special Investigating Committee was abruptly paused Tuesday by Democratic Chairman Chris Welch (D-Hillside), halting the legislative investigation into Speaker Mike Madigan’s pay-to-play bribery scheme with ComEd until after the November 3rd General Election, a sign that House Democrats aren’t serious about ending corruption.

One of three Democratic members on the Committee, State Representative Natalie Manley (D-Joliet), has been a key contributor to Monica Bristow’s campaign to retain the 111th House seat in the Illinois legislature. As one of Madigan’s top allies, Manley has stifled the investigative efforts of the SIC.

“Monica Bristow will remain silent on ethics because she is bought and paid for by Mike Madigan’s campaign money. However, it’s time for Madigan to testify, or resign,” said Amy Elik, who is challenging Bristow in the 111th District.

The Special Investigating Committee has only met twice and has only been allowed to hear testimony from one ComEd witness. Mike Madigan refuses to answer any questions on his involvement, and efforts by House Republicans to pursue subpoenas to question additional witnesses have been stalled by Welch.

“Ethics reform is the most important issue facing the Illinois legislature right now,” continued Elik. “Ballots are being cast every day, and yet Bristow continues to stay silent as her biggest donors resist reform.”

Amy Elik has been a fierce advocate for ethics reform throughout her campaign, and signed a pledge that if elected for the 102nd General Assembly, she will never vote for Mike Madigan for Speaker of the Illinois House.

