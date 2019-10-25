ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, visited Alton Middle School on Monday to learn about the innovative ways they are working to educate students as part of the Principal for a Day program.

“I was impressed by the faculty and staff’s teamwork and dedication to creating a positive learning environment to encourage personal growth,” said Bristow. “Everyone in Alton Middle School, including administrators, teachers, aides, secretaries, and other staff all play a vital role in ensuring students receive the best education possible.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Bristow visited Alton Middle School as part of the Principal for a Day Program with the Illinois Principals Association and was able to meet with a group of students involved in various activities including theater, sports, orchestra, and many other clubs. Bristow was also able to take a close look at classes designed to prepare students planning to attend college by teaching them goal setting and note-taking skills and was also able to observe robotics classes where students learn about mechanics and programming.

During the legislative session, Bristow supported several measures to assist rural schools attract highly skilled teachers and championed local schools by securing more than $3 million in new state funding for schools in her district.

“I want to thank the students, teachers, administrators, and staff of Alton Middle School for welcoming me to their school and showing me all of the amazing things happening in education here in Alton,” said Bristow. “I also want to thank all of the teachers and educators across the Riverbend for their tireless efforts to ensure the current and future success of our children.”

More like this: