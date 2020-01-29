SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, issued the following statement after the Governor’s State of the State Address on Wednesday:

“Last spring, the legislature passed several measures that helped put Illinois back on the right track and support middle-class families in the Metro East. I supported a bipartisan, balanced budget that helps pay down old bills and provides more than $350 million in new funding for our schools. I introduced and passed legislation known as ‘Marlie’s Law’ that requires insurance coverage for life-saving lung and heart activity monitors for children. I also supported measures to ease the financial burdens of small and medium sized employers in our community.

“While those are just some areas of progress in our state, there is still much more work to be done. I am continuing my mission of fighting for property tax relief for working families, expanding career and vocational education opportunities for local students, making health care and prescription drugs more affordable, and restoring confidence in the government by cracking down on corruption.

“This year, we need to continue our work across the aisle and stand firm on passing a balanced budget that will pay back old debts and provide funding for our schools, senior care, and other vital services like breast cancer screenings and domestic violence shelters. It’s also essential to provide homeowners with property tax relief by expanding exemptions for seniors, veterans, and middle class families. Finally, I will take steps in the legislature to crack down on corruption and restore confidence in the government. By supporting reforms that will better regulate the behavior of elected officials and lobbyists and close loopholes in the law, we can stop the bad actors who take advantage of these at the taxpayers’ expense.

“I came to Springfield to be a voice for the Riverbend Region. While our state faces many obstacles, Republicans and Democrats have made tremendous progress over the past year through bipartisan collaboration. We need to continue to work together in order to put middle class families first in Illinois.”

