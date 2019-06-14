ALTON – In recognition of her ongoing work to help improve mental health in Illinois, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, was named a 2019 Metro East Community Champion for Behavioral Health on Tuesday by Centerstone.

“Mental health issues are often neglected even though it impacts millions of people across the nation. It is past time we abandon the stigma surrounding mental health issues, start to have meaningful conversations about the problem, and ensure that people facing these challenges have the proper care and resources,” said Bristow. “As state representative, I have made mental health one of my top priorities to ensure that our communities and local programs have the proper resources and funding to provide services along with promoting education on the issue throughout our state.”

Centerstone is a multi-state mental health care provider that has branches across Illinois, including in Alton, where they provide a variety of mental health services such as counseling and treatment for opiate disorders. Bristow serves on the House Mental Health Committee and has sponsored a variety of legislation to improve mental health services that create great access to resources for students on college campuses though expert panels and trained peer supporters. In addition to her work in Springfield, Bristow has teamed up with local partners and health providers to host events to promote mental health services and fight the stigma against seeking help. Her other top priority includes working to solve the opioid crisis, and she has hosted informational community events and works with educators and law enforcement on the issue.

“We are grateful to Rep. Bristow for all of her work on mental health and the issues surrounding it and supporting legislation that helps provide new programs and access to mental health treatment,” said Chelsea Boyles of Centerstone. “Rep. Bristow has been extremely supportive of our work here at Centerstone and is active in the community making sure people know about the resources available to them.”





