ALTON – To help cancer patients and medical professionals win the fight against cancer, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, sponsored legislation to increase access and provide financial assistance to patients participating in clinical trials across the state of Illinois.

“Clinical trials are vital in the process of safely bringing new drugs to the market that can help in the fight to stop and prevent cancer,” said Bristow. “Many patients are eager to participate in these trials during their treatment but often face barriers of costs preventing participation and delaying a successful completion of the trial.”

Bristow sponsored Senate Bill 1711 to allow private organizations to create and operate cancer clinical trial participation programs in Illinois. These programs will provide reimbursement for patients participating in clinical trials for costs such as transportation and lodging. The Bristow sponsored legislation will bring programs such as IMPACT (Improving Patient Access to Cancer Clinical Trials) to Illinois. IMPACT is sponsored by the Lazarex Cancer Foundation and works to help remove financial barriers to clinical trial participation for cancer patients. Senate Bill 1711 was recently signed into law.

“Patients fighting cancer and their families should be focused on healing rather than worrying about additional costs such as transportation and lodging. This legislation will bring programs such as IMPACT to Illinois and help individuals with those costs while they are receiving treatment,” said Bristow. “As an American Cancer Society Regional Board member, I am very proud to help sponsor legislation that can help patients during their treatment and help win the fight against cancer.”

