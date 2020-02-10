To inform community members about potential scams and frauds, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is inviting residents to attend a Consumer Fraud Prevention Seminar with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. The seminar will begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

“Every few weeks, I partner with the Illinois Attorney General’s office to update residents about the newest consumer scams that are happening in our area and how they can protect themselves,” said Bristow. “There are always new types of scams and frauds going around, so it is vital that community members stay up to date to prevent becoming a victim of a scam.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This seminar will include information about common scams over the phone or internet and will focus on how people can protect themselves from financial fraud and abuse. Financial experts from the Attorney General’s office will provide information about getting on the do-not-call list for telemarketers, services for seniors, and protecting your finances from outside entities. This event is free and open to the public.

“It never hurts to be informed about potential threats to your personal and financial security,” continued Bristow. “I encourage everyone to attend this event to take additional steps towards protecting your hard-earned money.”

More like this: