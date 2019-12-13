ALTON – To celebrate the upcoming holiday, State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will be hosting a Christmas Open House at her district office located at 102 W. 9th St in Alton on Dec. 17 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“With Christmas almost here, I want to have the opportunity to talk with residents, wish them a happy and safe Christmas and hear their thoughts about emerging issues or how my office can be of help to them,” said Bristow. “There are many services and ways my district office can assist people and the community on a daily basis.”

During the Open House, Bristow will also be accepting children’s socks for constituent Rosetta Brown’s Socks for Tots drive to pass along to families in need. Bristow’s full-time constituent office regularly assists residents and individuals with professional licensing and concealed carry licenses. In order to ensure that she hears from the people of her district, Bristow regularly hosts satellite office hours and coffee and conversation events. Bristow’s open house will be on Dec. 17 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at her district office located at 102 W. 9th Street, Suite 104 in Alton. Refreshments will be provided. The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required but are appreciated. Residents can RSVP by calling 618-465-5900 or by emailing RepMBristow@gmail.com.

“We are blessed to have so many great organizations locally that help provide to those in need which is why I am also hosting this drive to help provide donations of children’s socks,” said Bristow. “I invite people to stop by if they wish to discuss their thoughts and ideas with me, make a donation to the Socks for Tots drive, or to simply have a holiday treat. While this is a busy time of year, I encourage people to stop by and celebrate Christmas and the holidays with my staff and me.”

