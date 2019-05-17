SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Law-abiding gun owners will see much-needed relief from burdensome regulations under legislation introduced by state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, easing the application process for a Firearm Owner Identification Card (FOID) and concealed carry licenses and providing additional aid to members of the military and law enforcement.

“Law-abiding gun owners have been under attack by special interest groups that want to unfairly restrict the constitutional rights of residents and families in our communities,” Bristow said. “My package of pro-Second Amendment reforms would help cut the red tape and ease the unfair burdens placed on gun owners in Illinois who are following the law. This would also help clarify current issues facing one of the largest economic drivers in Illinois and our members of law enforcements, while reducing the burdensome restrictions on our police and military members.”

Bristow introduced language to Senate Bill 1139, which would: Extend the life of renewed concealed carry licenses, by setting the new expiration date five years from the expiration of the previous license as opposed to five years from the renewal application date. This will ensure that applicants do not lose time on their license simply from renewing earlier.

Exempt the World Shooting Complex at Sparta from recent restrictive firearm dealer licensing requirements.

Clarify that qualified current and retired law enforcement members in Illinois are exempt from concealed carry restrictions under federal law.

Allow off-duty law enforcement members to carry a concealed firearm while hunting.

Allow military members to apply for a FOID or a concealed carry license when they are 18, rather than requiring the permission of a parent or guardian.

“Placing duplicative requirements on those who have committed their lives to keeping us safe and have already fulfilled the requirements to handle a firearm is only demanding our law enforcement and military members to jump through another unnecessary hoop,” said Bristow. “I am proposing simple changes that help reduce the burden that have been placed on citizens in Illinois that choose to own a firearm and follow the law. As a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, I will continue to stand up for our rights in Springfield to advocate for smart policies that support responsible gun owners in Illinois.”

