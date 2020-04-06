ALTON –State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is highlighting senior shopping hours at local grocery stores during the COVID-19 outbreak. Senior shopping hours provide for an opportunity for seniors and at-risk populations to safely pick up their groceries with less risk for exposure.

“Vulnerable populations like seniors and those with pre-existing or underlying conditions are the most at risk during this outbreak,” said Bristow. “Thankfully, many local grocery stores are providing services like curbside grocery pickup and senior shopping hours for vulnerable groups to safely shop for essentials.”

Bristow is highlighting the following grocery stores that are offering hours set aside for only senior and/or customers with underlying health conditions that may be more at risk:

SCHNUCKS

6 a.m. to 7 a.m. will be dedicated for the needs of seniors and vulnerable customers. Locations at:

2811 Homer Adams Pkwy, Alton, IL 62002

1721 Homer Adams Pkwy, Alton, IL 62002

634 Berkshire Blvd, East Alton, IL 62024

2712 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035

72 Airport Plz, Bethalto, IL 62010

1900 E Edwardsville Rd, Wood River, IL 62095

3100 Madison Ave, Granite City, IL 62040

SAVE A LOT

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be dedicated daily for seniors. Locations at:

2980 Homer Adams Pkwy, Alton, IL 62002

3254 Nameoki Rd, Granite City, IL 62040

WALGREENS

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays will be dedicated for seniors. Locations at:

705 S State St, Jerseyville, IL 62052

2610 State St, Alton, IL 62002

1650 Washington Ave, Alton, IL 62002

172 E McArthur Dr & Bellwood, Bethalto, IL 62010

1122 Vaughn Rd, Wood River, IL 62095

3732 Nameoki Rd, Granite City, IL 62040

Article continues after sponsor message 2001 Madison Ave, Granite City, IL 62040

WALMART

From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Locations at:

1316 S State St, Jerseyville, IL 62052

6660 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035

610 Wesley Dr, Wood River, IL 62095

379 W Pontoon Rd, Granite City, IL 62040

TARGET

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesdays will be dedicated for seniors and vulnerable customers. Locations at:

300 Homer Adams Pkwy, Alton, IL 62002

DOLLAR GENERAL

The first hour of shopping each day will be dedicated for seniors and vulnerable customers. Locations at:

939 S State St, Jerseyville, IL 62052

56 Airport Plaza, Bethalto, IL 62010

405 Broadway Ave, South Roxana, IL 62087

4101 Pontoon Rd, Pontoon Beach, IL 62040

ALDI

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be dedicated for seniors and vulnerable customers. This includes senior citizens, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns. Locations at:

2822 Homer Adams Pkwy, Alton, IL 62002

399 Wesley Dr, Wood River, IL 62095

1412 Schaeffer Rd, Granite City, IL 62040

“I encourage seniors and those with preexisting or underlying conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19 to take advantage of these shopping hours to keep themselves safe. Shoppers should also limit their trips to every one or two weeks and shop alone if possible,” said Bristow. “Everyone should continue following the health and safety guidelines set forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control to help protect themselves, their loved ones and those around them, and be sure to check in on those in vulnerable populations.”

For more information about senior shopping hours and locations, visit https://irma.org/covid-19-senior-shopping/. For the most recent information about resources and information regarding COVID-19 in Illinois, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov or call the Illinois Department of Public Health at 1-800-889-3931.