ALTON, Ill. – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is calling attention to the new safety measures implemented to protect employees of businesses that are reopening under the new adjustments made to the stay-at-home order.

“It is vital that both employers and employees know the best ways to stay safe as we operate under a new stay-at-home order allowing many businesses to reopen but continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Bristow. “While many people will remain at home, we will see an increase of people going into work under the modified stay-at-home order, allowing many retailers, manufacturers and other businesses to reopen. To continue returning people back to the workforce and steps to reopen our economy, it is essential that these guidelines are followed to keep workers and business owners healthy and safe.”

The modified stay-at-home order will require essential businesses and manufacturers to provide face-coverings for all employees that are unable to adhere to social distancing requirements. There will also be additional safety requirements for open businesses including occupancy limits for stores and adjusting shifts for workers to ensure adequate social distancing recommendations are being followed. Employees can report violations that put their safety at risk by calling the Illinois Attorney General’s Workplace Rights Bureau at 844-740-5076 or by emailing workplacerights@atg.state.il.us.

“The safety of employers and employees is critical as we make changes to the stay-at-home-order and move towards reopening additional businesses and head down the path to recovery,” said Bristow. “By following these guidelines and maintaining the safety of the essential workers in our community, I am hopeful that we can return to normal life soon.”

To find the most recent information about resources and information regarding COVID-19 in Illinois, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov or call the Illinois Department of Public Health at 1-800-889-3931.

