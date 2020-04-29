ALTON, Ill. – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is highlighting the Illinois Department of Aging (IDOA) for providing additional funding for meal assistance for at-risk seniors. The increase will enable the state’s 46 Care Coordination Units (CCUs) to provide meals for thousands of older Illinoisans that are most vulnerable during this public health emergency.

“Seniors face additional risks during this outbreak due to their age and other possible health conditions making them more vulnerable to COVID-19. Expanding meal assistance will help seniors stay safe while receiving the meals they need,” said Bristow. “Eliminating one of the reasons to leave the safety of their home will help keep our older residents safe, while also ensuring they are maintaining proper nutrition.”

IDOA is investing an additional $7 million to communities around the state to support and assist seniors that need meal assistance. If you or any seniors you know need assistance, Bristow suggests visiting www.illinois.gov/aging or calling the senior help line at 1-800-252-8966. Those with difficulty hearing can call 1-888-206-1327.

“These services support programs that help seniors remain safe at home without the added burden of food insecurity,” said Bristow. “While these are uncertain times, our communities are working together to help coordinate care and assistance to those who are at the highest risk. I would encourage anyone who may need help with food insecurity or getting access to care to reach out to my office to help utilize the state resources being provided.”

To find the most recent information about resources and information regarding COVID-19 in Illinois, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov or call the Illinois Department of Public Health at 1-800-889-3931.

