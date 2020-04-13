ALTON – The Illinois Department of Revenue announced that the tax filing deadline has been moved from April 15 to July 15 to match the federal deadline, an extension that state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, supported to help working families and small businesses get through the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented public health crisis, which has resulted in unprecedented economic challenges for both families, employees and small business owners,” said Bristow. “Working families are losing out on regular paychecks, so the extension of the tax filing deadline can help workers keep money in their pocket during these uncertain times.”

The extension of the tax filing deadline will give Illinois residents and business owners an extra 90 days to file. This now matches the federal tax deadline which was previously extended. This extension will provide flexibility for individuals and small business owners that may be losing income or facing financial hardships during the outbreak of COVID-19. Refunds will continue to be issued to taxpayers up until the new filing deadline. Bristow is encouraging residents to file as early as possible to get refunds as fast as possible.

“Refunds will continue being processed until summer, and if a taxpayer is receiving a refund, there is no reason to wait until the deadline to get your money back,” said Bristow. “As this situation continues to evolve, I will be staying in contact with the Illinois Department of Revenue, along with our other state agencies, to make sure that we are getting as much accurate information out to communities and affected citizens as possible.”

To find the most recent information about resources and information regarding COVID-19 in Illinois, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov or call the Illinois Department of Public Health at 1-800-889-3931.

