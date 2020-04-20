ALTON – To encourage residents to prioritize their mental wellness during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is highlighting the Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) new mental health helpline Call4Calm, created to help offer extra support to anyone during this period of uncertainty.

“Although there has been a lot of focus on physical health as we try to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this pandemic also has placed a great deal of stress and anxiety for essential workers, our health care professionals, their families and loved ones, and the general public,” said Bristow. “Even if you have never sought out emotional or mental health support before, this hotline is here to help for anyone that may need it.”

Call4Calm is a free hotline to connect Illinois residents with mental health professionals during the COVID-19 outbreak. To use the hotline, text TALK to 552020 and a counselor employed by a local community mental health organization will reach out within 24 hours to provide support. Residents can also text other words to the hotline, such as “unemployment” or “food” or “shelter” to receive information about those supports and services. Individuals that call the hotline will remain anonymous.

“As we continue addressing the obstacles that arise from this outbreak, it is okay to need some extra emotional support, especially for those who continue to work on the front lines of this pandemic, or have family that may be particularly vulnerable to this virus,” said Bristow. “I encourage those that are feeling uncertain or anxious to take advantage of the Call4Calm hotline.”

To find the most recent information about resources and information regarding COVID-19 in Illinois, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov or call the Illinois Department of Public Health at 1-800-889-3931.

