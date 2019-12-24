ALTON – To help spread Christmas cheer in the community, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, teamed up with Santa Claus to share stockings of goodies at local daycares.

“Christmas is a special time for me and my family, and I wanted to share some holiday cheer with some of the kids in my district,” said Bristow. “Every child deserves to have a special Christmas, and I was happy to help Santa make the holidays a little extra special this year for these kids.”

Two days before Christmas, Bristow spent the afternoon traveling to different local daycares to hand out stockings of treats to the kids. Bristow joined Abe Lee Barham to deliver the stockings. In addition to donating holiday treats, Bristow regularly comes to read at local daycares and helped with other organizations such as Riverbend Family Ministries and Salvation Army with their annual holiday service projects.

“I am proud to be part of a giving and compassionate community willing to step up and help our children and those in need,” said Bristow. I hope everyone is able to have a safe and merry Christmas and holiday season with their loved ones this year.”

