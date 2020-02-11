ALTON, Ill. – To celebrate Black History Month, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is inviting residents to attend the Black History Month Program on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The program will be held at Alton Middle School, located at 2200 College Ave.

“Black History Month is important around the Riverbend region to recognize the incredible social, economic, and cultural contributions of African Americans from our community,” said Bristow. “This event will showcase various art forms to highlight the history and journey of African Americans.”

The Black History Month program will include poetry, songs, praise dance, and a skit from Paul Herbert Pitts. Each year, February is recognized as Black History Month to celebrate the achievements and contributions of black Americans throughout United States history. The event is free and open to the public.

“This event will help highlight the contributions that have been made to African American history from many figures here in the Riverbend region,” said Bristow. “I encourage everyone to attend this program to learn more about the history and support local art and culture.”

