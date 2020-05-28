ALTON, Ill. – To prepare residents around the Riverbend Region for excessive rain and flooding, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is encouraging residents to prepare for severe weather.

“This area has been adapting to flooding for decades, but it’s always important to review how to best prepare and stay safe,” said Bristow. “With the health crisis going on right now, it’s also been easy to get distracted from preparing for the spring weather as we normally would.”

Bristow recommends that residents living in flood prone areas keep an emergency supply kit prepared. This includes a battery powered radio with extra batteries, flashlights, bottled drinking water, a three day supply of nonperishable food, and a first aid kit. It is also recommended to keep all important records and documents in a safe deposit box or another place away from your home to ensure they are safe from flood damage. Residents should know how to shut off electricity, gas, and water in their home. More emergency preparedness tips are available at https://www2.illinois.gov/iema/Preparedness/Documents/severeweatherpreparedness.pdf.

“There is a lot of rain predicted for the upcoming weeks, so the best thing we can do now is prepare,” said Bristow. “I encourage everyone to make a plan for severe weather and ensure that their loved ones have a plan, to help protect themselves and their homes from potential flooding.”

For additional information, please contact Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email RepMBristow@gmail.com.

