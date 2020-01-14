ALTON, Ill. – To help bring the benefits of their offices to all parts of the district, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, will be hosting joint Satellite Office Hours on Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hartford Village Hall.

“Satellite Office Hours are a great way for people to share their thoughts and concerns and learn about ways our offices can help them,” said Bristow. “Both my office and Sen. Crowe’s are able to assist people on a daily basis with issues such as professional licensing, benefits access for seniors and veterans, and navigating other state programs and departments.”

Bristow regularly hosts Satellite Office Hours throughout her district in addition to hosting Coffee Shop Stops to ensure residents have every opportunity to meet with her or someone from her office to discuss state and local issues. The free event will be Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hartford Village Hall. Bristow is also accessible at her full-time constituent service office, which can be contacted at 618-465-5900 or by email at RepMBristow@gmail.com.

“I am grateful to Mayor Hickerson and the Village of Hartford for allowing us to use their facilities and to bring our offices to Hartford for the morning,” said Bristow. “Many folks aren’t able to always make it to our offices in other parts of the district. These events allow another opportunity for us to meet with residents, and I look forward to discussing the ways that our office can assist them.”

