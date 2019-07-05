WOOD RIVER – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is joining State Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, to fight hunger locally by hosting a food drive to benefit Operation Blessing.

“The Riverbend region is blessed to have so many great organizations that fight hunger and serve local families during difficult times,” said Bristow. “During the summer months, we see the need for food for local families rise significantly with children being out of school. By contributing to local food banks, we are helping those children and families right here in our communities that desperately need it.”

Bristow and Crowe are joining with Operation Blessing to host a food drive throughout the month of July, with all supplies gathered to benefit the organization. Non-perishable food items are being requested and can be dropped off at Crowe and Bristow’s district offices located at:

Article continues after sponsor message

· Rep. Bristow’s District Office: 102 W. 9th St., Suite 104, Alton

· Sen. Crowe’s District Office: 111 N. Wood River Ave, Suite A, Wood River

· Sen Crowe’s Edwardsville Office: 231 N. Main Street, Edwardsville

“Operation Blessing has helped thousands locally and continues to provide food and supplies to those needing it every day,” said Bristow. “According to Feeding America, 1 in 6 children struggles with hunger. This is an easy way to help stop hunger, and to help a great local organization by donating to help those that are in need.”

More like this: