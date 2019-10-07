ALTON -State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, are teaming up with the Alton Township Assessor’s office to host property tax relief satellite office hours on Oct. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Senior Services Plus.

“During our last satellite office hours with the Alton Assessor’s office, nearly every person who attended was able to learn about additional exemptions for which they qualified or find a way to save more on their annual property taxes,” said Bristow. “Lowering the tax burden has been one of my main focuses in Springfield, to help local homeowners save more of their hard earned money by expanding and creating new exemptions and hosting seminars like these to help provide more education to homeowners on ways to save money and lower their bill.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Residents are encouraged to bring their most recent property tax bill to Senior Services Plus located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton on Oct. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. A representative from the Alton Township Assessor’s office will be available to meet one-on-one with homeowners to review their bills to make sure they are receiving all the exemptions they qualify for. Residents can also learn more about interior reviews and other ways to lower their property taxes. While everyone is welcome to attend this free event, Alton Township residents will be able to receive more detailed information on what services are available to them.

“We know that property taxes are a main concern for area residents, and as members of the Property Tax Relief Task Force, we will continue to look for ways to fight overburdensome property taxes on hard working families,” said Crowe. “While Rep. Bristow and I continue to work on this issue in Springfield, I am glad we can offer some immediate help to residents through our property tax seminars and satellite office hours.”

# # #

More like this: