ALTON, Ill. – To help maintain the health and well-being of the community, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will close her office until further notice and recommends residents follow state and federal guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Although my office will be closed, my staff and I will still be working from home to ensure vital services continue and new information is quickly given to those who need it most,” said Bristow. “Anyone that may need assistance can still reach my office by email, social media and any phone messages will be checked frequently. I recommend that everyone follow best practices laid out by the CDC and IDPH to help protect themselves and others around them.

Bristow’s Alton office can be contacted by email at RepMBristow@gmail.comor by direct message at Facebook.com/RepMBristow. Bristow’s office will continue helping constituents with FOID card applications, professional licenses, and other state services. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommends many measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 like washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or longer, cleaning and disinfecting high touch surfaces frequently, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, mouth, and face. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that gatherings of 50 or more people be cancelled or postponed for the next eight weeks. To stay up to date on the status of COVID-19 in Illinois, residents can visit https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/coronavirus/Pages/default.aspx or follow IDPH on social media.

“This is a tough time for many in the community, but our top concern should be keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe, including those that are most vulnerable to this virus,” said Bristow. “By following state and federal recommendations, we are hopeful to return to normal life soon. I am continuing to stay in contact with our state and local health care leaders and professionals to ensure that we are getting the proper information and resources to our communities.”

