ALTON – To help recognize the importance of apprenticeships to creating a highly skilled workforce, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, joined legislators and area leaders in commemorating National Apprenticeship Week.

“In our changing economy, technical training and jobs are becoming increasingly necessary to meet the needs of businesses and consumers,” said Bristow. “Registered apprenticeships fill that need by providing apprentices with technical skills and hands-on training, and creating new opportunities for local jobs and students as they graduate.”

National Apprenticeship Week is recognized as being November 11-17, 2019, and it is designed to raise public awareness of registered apprenticeships. National Apprenticeship Week also works to show the importance of registered apprenticeships to the economy and starting high paying careers in the trades. Earlier, Bristow visited the Illinois Laborers’ and Contractors Training Center in Edwardsville and the Operating Engineers Local 520 Apprentice Program Training Center in St. Jacob. Bristow was able to tour their facilities and learn more about the programs they offer students to prepare them for careers in the trades.

“I know from my experience at Olin Corporation and with the Riverbend Growth Association the value of registered apprenticeships to both the business and the individual,” said Bristow. “As a member of the Higher Education Committee and the Economic Opportunity and Equity Committee, I will continue to advocate for greater access and support for CTE training and apprenticeships.”

