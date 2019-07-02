Article continues after sponsor message

GRANITE CITY – Last Thursday, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, joined area legislators to connect residents with local service providers and agencies at their Senior, Veteran and Children’s Service Fair.

“As I go door-to-door and talk with residents in our communities, I often hear about the need for community services for our veterans, seniors and children,” said Bristow. “Many of those who attended our fair were able to find out about a new service or program that will be able to help them improve their lives. I am glad so many vendors were able to come and share with residents all that they have to offer our communities, like assistance to veterans, senior services, and children’s programs,” said Bristow.

More than 20 different local programs and service providers came to the Granite City High School gymnasium to share with residents what programs and assistance are available, many at no cost to those receiving the services. The fair was primarily centered on helping seniors, veterans, and young families, but residents of all ages were able to learn about programs available to them.

