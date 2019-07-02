Residents attend the Senior, Veteran and Children’s Service Fair last week hosted by state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and other area legislators to help connect residents with services and other valuable community resources.

State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton (right) and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon (left), joined local service providers last week to host a Senior, Veteran and Children’s Service Fair to help connect residents with services and other valuable community resources.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

GRANITE CITY – Last Thursday, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, joined area legislators to connect residents with local service providers and agencies at their Senior, Veteran and Children’s Service Fair.

“As I go door-to-door and talk with residents in our communities, I often hear about the need for community services for our veterans, seniors and children,” said Bristow. “Many of those who attended our fair were able to find out about a new service or program that will be able to help them improve their lives. I am glad so many vendors were able to come and share with residents all that they have to offer our communities, like assistance to veterans, senior services, and children’s programs,” said Bristow.

More than 20 different local programs and service providers came to the Granite City High School gymnasium to share with residents what programs and assistance are available, many at no cost to those receiving the services. The fair was primarily centered on helping seniors, veterans, and young families, but residents of all ages were able to learn about programs available to them.

More like this:

Resurrection Lutheran Church Hosting 2025 Health & Resource Fair
Mar 13, 2025
Democrats Demand Answers from Trump and VA Secretary Collins on Indiscriminate Firing of Veterans and VA Employees
Mar 9, 2025
Duckworth Discusses Protecting Veterans Act
Mar 12, 2025
Budzinski Introduces Bill to Improve Veteran Access to STEM Scholarships
Mar 12, 2025
Duckworth, Kim Introduce Legislation to Reinstate Veterans Who Were Fired in Trump and Elon Musk’s Indiscriminate Federal Employee Purge
Mar 10, 2025

 