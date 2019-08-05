ALTON – Given her longstanding track record of fighting for the priorities of the middle class and local businesses, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, was appointed to serve as a voice for the Metro East region in the newly created Property Tax Relief Task Force, which will work to deliver real solutions to address Illinois’ property tax crisis.

“This spring, I worked on legislation to make cost-saving exemptions more accessible for local seniors and to provide tax credits to local businesses that invest in our communities,” Bristow said. “In order to grow our local economies and ensure businesses invest in Illinois jobs, we must address the systemic property tax crisis facing our state and our homeowners.”

During her time in the legislature, Bristow has fought against attempts to raise taxes on middle-class families and seniors, as well as to improve conditions for small and medium-size businesses in Illinois. She voted to pass Senate Bill 1932, which creates the Illinois Property Tax Relief Task Force, a bipartisan group of individuals that will work to deliver comprehensive solutions to provide real property tax relief to local families.

This spring, Bristow introduced legislation to make the Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze Homestead Exemption more accessible to local residents, as well as to provide tax credits to local business that invest in Illinois jobs. She also voted to pass Senate Bill 39, which will create the Property Tax Relief Fund to provide homeowners who receive general homestead exemptions yearly cost-saving rebates.

“Our families and local businesses cannot wait any longer, they need real comprehensive solutions that help address the problem of growing property taxes,” added Bristow. “I look forward to speaking up for the values and priorities of the Metro East region as a member of this bipartisan task force.”

