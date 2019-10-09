ALTON – To help keep Metro East residents aware of new legislation, laws and proposals that would affect the rights of law-abiding gun owners, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is partnering with the Illinois State Rifle Association (ISRA) to host a Gun Rights Update on Oct. 15.

“As a staunch supporter of our Second Amendment rights, I have fought against the new restrictions the legislature has enacted on law-abiding gun owners in Illinois,” said Bristow. “However, I want to ensure that local residents stay updated and know how these new pieces of legislation will affect them as well as looking at any future changes.”

Bristow’s Gun Rights Update will be held Tuesday, October 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. hosted at the Piasa Armory, located at 3685 E. Broadway in Alton. Bristow will be joined by a representative from the Illinois State Rifle Association (ISRA) to also answer questions and discuss recent or future legislation. An RSVP is encouraged.

“I will continue to protect the rights of law-abiding, responsible gun owners in Springfield, and continue to look at new ways to cut the burdensome, red tape placed on them,” said Bristow. “I want to thank Piasa Armory and ISRA for their continued advocacy and for helping to host events like this for our local sportsman, hunters and gun owners.”

For more information or to RSVP to the event, please contact Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email RepMBristow@gmail.com.

