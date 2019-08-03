ALTON – To help connect residents with lost or forgotten cash or property, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, are partnering with the Illinois State Treasurer to host an I-Cash event at the Wood River City Hall on Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The Illinois State Treasurer is currently holding onto more than $3 billion in unclaimed property,” said Bristow. “These are often uncashed checks, tax refunds or other property that may have went unclaimed or forgotten. Hosting I-Cash events is any easy way to allow any Illinois resident to check and see if there is any property that is rightfully theirs.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The free event will be located in the Council Chambers at the Wood River City Hall located at 111 North Wood River Ave. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents will be able to drop by and look up their name and the names of loved ones to see if there is any unclaimed property owed to them. Thousands of Illinois residents were able to have their money returned to them last year and the average claim value was $1,000. Those unable to attend can also visit https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/ to see if they have any unclaimed money.

“This past year, the Illinois State Treasurer was able to return a record $239 million in forgotten cash or property to the rightful owners, which was the most ever returned in the history of the I-Cash program.” said Bristow. “I would encourage everyone to take a couple of minutes and search for their name or a loved one to see if there is any cash or valuable property that could be returned to them.”

More like this: