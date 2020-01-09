ALTON – To help connect residents with unclaimed property or cash owed to them, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, are teaming up with Illinois State Treasurer’s office for an I-Cash event at Roxana Public Library on Jan. 16.

“The Illinois State Treasurer’s office currently holds more than 2.9 billion dollars in unclaimed funds, such as forgotten property, unclaimed checks or uncashed refunds,” said Bristow. “I-Cash events are a great way to help connect residents with lost or forgotten property or cash so that it can be properly returned to them.”

I-Cash is a program through the Illinois State Treasurer’s office that provides an easy search for residents to learn about any unclaimed property currently being held by the state and begin the process of having it returned. Bristow and Crowe will be hosting an I-Cash event on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Roxana Public Library located at 200 N. Central Ave, in Roxana. Residents can come by the library between Noon and 2 p.m. for this free event.

“We have had many residents find funds between hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of unclaimed property and cash to be returned,” said Bristow. “We will have experts on hand from the Treasurer’s office to help residents do a search and to file a claim to get their lost or forgotten property returned to the rightful owner. I encourage people to stop by and see if they or a loved one have unclaimed money.”

