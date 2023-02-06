EDWARDSVILLE – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Edwardsville community on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Phillip Brunner as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Edwardsville.

Located at 2319 Troy Road, near the Edwardsville Marketplace shopping mall, Chick-fil-A Edwardsville will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A Edwardsville can place an order for pickup, dine-in, or drive-thru on the Chick-fil-A® App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One® tiered membership program, guests receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards.

The Edwardsville restaurant joins 22 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider St. Louis market.

Locally Owned and Operated

As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants and communities, Chick-fil-A Owner/Operators proudly reside in the communities in which they serve.

In Edwardsville, Brunner will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 130 full- and part-time Team Members, serving guests, and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.

Brunner graduated from the University of Louisville in 1996 with a double major in music and business administration. He then spent many years in music ministry working for several churches throughout Kentucky and Tennessee. Additionally, Brunner earned two graduate degrees from the University of Cincinnati. First, in 1999 he earned a Master of Business Administration, then in 2004 he went back for a Master of Arts Administration. The Covington, Ky. Native began his Chick-fil-A career in 2017 as a Team Member at Chick-fil-A Hermitage in Tennessee. He served in several roles during his time at the restaurant including Team Leader and Executive Director. Brunner and his wife, Stephanie, have been married for 12 years. They have two daughters, 10-year-old Josey, and 8-year-old Sadie.

“My family and I are honored to be joining the Edwardsville community,” said Brunner. “We look forward to caring for our Team Members, guests, and the community by generously serving with excellence.”

Caring for the Edwardsville Community

In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater St. Louis area to aid in the fight against hunger.

In addition, Chick-fil-A Edwardsville is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Edwardsville area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Brunner’s restaurant will plan to participate in Chick-fil-A Shared Table®, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks, and nonprofits in need. To date, more than 17 million meals have been served nationwide from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations.

Team Member Investment

Chick-fil-A Operators are committed to hiring, developing, and retaining top talent and providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. Team Members have opportunities for flexible work hours and leadership growth, competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring, and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education.

Delicious Food; Outstanding Customer Service

Chick-fil-A is known for serving customers great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients, including the original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich. Made with a real, whole, boneless breast of chicken with no added fillers, the breaded chicken is pressure cooked in fully-refined peanut oil. Chick-fil-A was one of the first in the industry to eliminate chicken raised with antibiotics to ensure guests have an option for high-quality food on the go.

To complement the great-tasting chicken, fresh produce is delivered to Chick-fil-A restaurants up to six times a week for the best quality and flavor. The fresh ingredients are raised and grown by farmers who share the company's elevated quality and safety standards, so guests feel good about their meal.

For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Facebook, visit the local restaurant’s Facebook page and follow along on Instagram. For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the Brand’s food, people, and customers across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 190,000 Team Members, Operators, and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,800 restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee’s Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR magazine’s Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year in 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.

