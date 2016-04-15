EDWARDSVILLE- “Chattahoochee” is more than a tribute to country superstar, Alan Jackson, it is a cross between a Broadway play and a musical, according to founder, Tim Campbell.

The tribute show spans the work of Jackson from his hits of the late 80's and early 90's all the way to the present day. It includes music, skits and the Chattahoochee dancers. The experience will be featured at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville on May 7. Campbell said the upcoming show will be the second they have played at the theater.

“We did a show two or three years ago at the Wildey,” Campbell said. “It was a standing room only show. It went over very well, so they asked us to come back.”

The May 7 show will feature general admission seating for $20, something very important to Campbell.

“I wanted everybody to have a chance to sit where they wanted to sit,” he said. “We do all of our shows that way. We want to make sure anyone can sit where they're most comfortable.”

Those in the audience of Chattahoochee will be able to see 21 songs originally by Jackson as well as skits. Including Campbell, 20 singers, players, actors and dancers will be performing at the event. One of those performers will be Edwardsville native, Vicki Rolens, who is also the show's opening act.

“She's a hidden gem,” Campbell said. “It will be worth your $20 just to see her. I'm absolutely ecstatic she agreed to come aboard and play with us.”

Campbell and Rolens have performed together previously in a group called the Long Haired Country Boys. Rolens performed songs originally made famous by country stars such as Dolly Parton.

Tickets for the event may be purchased in advance at the Wildey Theatre box office, located at 252 N Main St. in Edwardsville, or on the theater's website, www.wildeytheatre.com.

Sponsors for the show include, Diggers Dugout, C Hundley and Co. and Laurie's Place in Edwardsville. Campbell also expressed gratitude for Al Canal at the Wildey for bringing his act and many others to the venue.

“These people are great supporter of local music,” Campbell said. “God bless them for all they do.”

