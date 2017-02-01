ALTON - A new LED sign was placed on the Alton Square Mall yesterday, and the owner of the business expects it to draw more customers when it is lit through nighttime hours.

Linda McCormick, owner of the Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe, said the sign shows her commitment to her employees, the people of the Riverbend and the Alton Square Mall. She said the sign, which was created and installed by Arrow Sign Company, was "quite expensive," and is a tangible symbol of her plans to stay in business inside the Alton Square Mall for a long time. She also hopes its bright LED glow will draw people into the mall to visit her establishment, as well as other stores.

"I really think it will help my business," she said. "I wouldn't have installed it otherwise. I do think it will pay off."

She credited current Alton Square Mall owners, Hall Properties, for giving her additional confidence in the mall's ability to thrive in current economic climates.

"We have had several owners of this mall since we've been here, and these guys genuinely want you to do good," McCormick said of Hall Properties.

Electricity to the sign was a "big deal" when installing it, McCormick said. She said it was ready and installed less than a month after she placed the order. It was originally planned previous to Christmas, but the business of the season prevented McCormick from investing too much time into it. When January came around, she said she was able to place the order.

Not only will the sign show her commitment to the community, McCormick said the money spent on it will also instill confidence in her employees - something much needed after mall anchor Macy's announced it was closing its Alton location, right next door to McCormick's establishment.

"People are very negative about Macy's closing," she said. "It's my job to keep my employees going and knowing we're going to make it. By me spending more money on the store, it makes them feel more secure. We have a great store and a great staff, and they are as excited about the sign as I am."

Alton Mayor Brant Walker has also been a huge advocate to the Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe, McCormick said.

"Alton Mayor Brant Walker is very supportive of the mall," she said. "If I call him, he calls me right back and asks what he can do to help. I assume the rest of the candidates running for mayor would do the same."

McCormick, whose husband, Mike McCormick, is current Mayor of Godfrey, said the Alton Square Mall was originally built within the boundaries of Godfrey Township, but was annexed by the City of Alton in order for it to have adequate sewage.

The Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe has been in business since 1978, and not only serves delicious baked goods concocted in-house, but also serves lunchtime food such as taco salads, soups, sandwiches and chili - a fact Linda McCormick said even long-time customers have yet to realize.

"Even though we've had it for years, people sometimes don't realize we have good food," she said. "I would like to get it out there better. The people who come here love it, but we still have regulars coming in, seeing us serving taco salads, and they ask when we started doing that. We've had it for years."

