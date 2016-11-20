Edwardsville High School sensation Bailey Grinter brought home the gold from Saturday’s IHSA State Swim Championships in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.37.

Grinter also placed third in the 50-yard freestyle (23.35).

For Grinter, capturing an individual state championship was literally a dream come true.

“I am super happy,” Grinter said following the race. “I was really tired the last few yards of the race, but I kept on going. I knew I had won when everyone was cheering.”

Edwardsville head girls swim coach Christian Rhoten couldn’t have been more proud of his senior star for her efforts.

“She has worked hard for a long time for this,” he said. “She concluded 2016 with so many accomplishments, qualifying and participating in the Olympic Trials, winning the 50 backstroke at YMCA Long Course Nationals and now capturing state in the 100-yard backstroke. It is really hard to comprehend all these things.”

Rhoten said he and Grinter were nervous leading up to her touching the wall for first place in the backstroke.

“She swam a great race,” he said of her backstroke. “She was just a finger touch away from winning the 50 free. She has been so valuable to our swim program. She is a great kid and so smart and mature for her age.”

Rhoten said the future holds only bright things for Grinter at the University of Tennessee and the sky is absolutely the limit for her future in swimming and in life.

