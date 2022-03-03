ST. LOUIS – Today, Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids on the Block released “Bring Back The Time,” the feel-good instant hit sure to get everyone smiling. Joined by their upcoming Mixtape Tour 2022 tour mates, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue, New Kids on the Block are bringing fans the high-octane anthem that they all need right now.

A historic first, the song marks the only time the artists have all collaborated on music together. “Bring Back The Time” is accompanied by an epic music video, which premiered exclusively on Billboard.com this morning.

To celebrate the release, New Kids on the Block sat down with Good Morning America this morning for an exclusive interview and to make the performance debut of “Bring Back The Time” with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

Co-written and co-produced by Donnie Wahlberg the song aims to uplift and inspire listeners. The song embodies the feel-good sentiment of their upcoming tour with Donnie saying of the song, ““From the second I started working on this song, I knew it could be a perfect anthem for the entire Mixtape 2022 tour! Sort of like a ‘Mixtape within a Mixtape’. When the other artists from the tour lineup responded with such enthusiasm, and were willing to take this nostalgic musical journey together, I knew it would be something special for all of our fans. Hopefully, ‘Bring Back The Time’ captures a love of music, of making memories and of people celebrating the best of times. We plan on bringing that very energy to the stage every single night!”

Directed by John Asher, who previously collaborated with NKOTB on their music video for “Boys in the Band,” and conceptualized and Creative Directed by Donnie Wahlberg, the video sees NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue recreating a string of iconic 80s Music Videos. After an intro from the fabled DJ, VJ and music video director Ralph McDaniels, viewers won’t be able to resist making original vs. new video side by side comparisons. Watch the stars recreate Journey’s “Separate Ways,” Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” Flock of Seagulls’ “I Ran,”, Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” Devo’s “Whip It,” Duran Duran’s “Rio,” Billy Idol’s “Flesh for Fantasy,” Madonna’s “Vogue,” Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love” and Tony Basil’s “Mickey,” with a special appearance by Max Headroom.

Earlier this year NKOTB announced The MixTape Tour 2022, with their friends Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as legendary special guests. Produced by Live Nation, the four iconic acts will embark on The MixTape Tour 2022 for its 50+ date journey beginning May 10 in Cincinnati, OH and make stops in arenas in Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, St. Louis and more, before wrapping July 23 in Washington, DC. See full itinerary below. The MixTape Tour 2022 will play St. Louis’ Enterprise Center Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets for May 14 are on sale now via Ticketmaster and range from $26.95 to $176.95.

NKOTB will hit the stage on the MixTape Tour 2022 to perform fan favorite #1 hits like “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” and “Step By Step” while tour mates Salt-N-Pepa (“Push It,” “Shoop,” “Whatta Man”), Rick Astley (“Never Gonna Give You Up,” “Together Forever”) and En Vogue (“Don’t Let Go [Love],” “Free Your Mind,” “Give It Up, Turn It Loose,” “Hold On”) keep the party going with music that catapulted them to stardom and solidified their places in music history.

New Kids on the Block have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide -- including back-to-back international #1 songs, 1988’s Hangin’ Tough and 1990’s Step By Step -- and a series of crossover smash R&B, pop hits like “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Cover Girl,” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You,” “Step By Step” and “Tonight.” The group which started with humble Boston beginnings grew to shatter concert box office records playing an estimated 200 concerts a year, in sold out stadiums throughout the world. Since reuniting in 2007, NKOTB have toured consistently to sold out arenas, have sold nearly 4 million tickets and have doubled their crowd sizes. The Boston natives have been bestowed with their very own, “New Kids on the Block Day,” an honor not many can claim, and have played Fenway twice before. The group solidified their place in Hollywood with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since reuniting and will continue representing Boston on their journey long into the future.

For more information on NKOTB, “Bring Back The Time” or up to the minute news visit www.nkotb.com.

THE MIXTAPE TOUR 2022 DATES

Tuesday, May 10

Cincinnati, OH

Heritage Bank Center

Thursday, May 12

Indianapolis, IN

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, May 13

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, May 14

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

Sunday, May 15

Kansas City, MO

T-Mobile Center

Monday, May 16

Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center

Wednesday, May 18

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

Thursday, May 19

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Friday, May 20

Edinburg, TX

Bert Ogden Arena

Saturday, May 21

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Sunday, May 22

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Wednesday, May 25

Phoenix, AZ

Footprint Center

Thursday, May 26

San Diego, CA

Viejas Arena

Friday, May 27

Los Angeles, CA

Staples Center

Saturday, May 28

Anaheim, CA

Honda Center

Sunday, May 29

Las Vegas, NV

Michelob ULTRA Arena

Tuesday, May 31

Fresno, CA

Save Mart Center

Wednesday, June 1

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

Thursday, June 2

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Saturday, June 4

Seattle, WA

Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, June 5

Portland, OR

Moda Center

Monday, June 6

Spokane, WA

Spokane Arena

Article continues after sponsor message

Tuesday, June 7

Boise, ID

Ford Idaho Center

Wednesday, June 8

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Arena

Friday, June 10

Denver, CO

Ball Arena

Saturday, June 11

Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, June 12

Des Moines, IA

Wells Fargo Arena

Tuesday, June 14

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, June 15

Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum

Thursday, June 16

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

Friday, June 17

Rosemont, IL

Allstate Arena

Tuesday, June 21

Cleveland, OH

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Wednesday, June 22

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, June 23

Mt. Pleasant, MI

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Friday, June 24

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, June 25

Columbus, OH

Schottenstein Center

Sunday, June 26

Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena

Wednesday, June 29

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, June 30

Belmont Park, NY

UBS Arena

Friday, July 1

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday, July 2

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, July 3

Atlantic City, NJ

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Wednesday, July 6

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Arena

Thursday, July 7

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Friday, July 8

Jacksonville, FL

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, July 9

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

FLA Live Arena

Sunday, July 10

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

Tuesday, July 12

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

Thursday, July 14

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Friday, July 15

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Sunday, July 17

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

Tuesday, July 19

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, July 21

Hershey, PA

Giant Center

Friday, July 22

Raleigh, NC

PNC Arena

Saturday, July 23

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

More like this: