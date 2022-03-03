"Bring Back The Time" Featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, & En Vogue Coming To Enterprise Center
ST. LOUIS – Today, Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids on the Block released “Bring Back The Time,” the feel-good instant hit sure to get everyone smiling. Joined by their upcoming Mixtape Tour 2022 tour mates, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue, New Kids on the Block are bringing fans the high-octane anthem that they all need right now.
A historic first, the song marks the only time the artists have all collaborated on music together. “Bring Back The Time” is accompanied by an epic music video, which premiered exclusively on Billboard.com this morning.
To celebrate the release, New Kids on the Block sat down with Good Morning America this morning for an exclusive interview and to make the performance debut of “Bring Back The Time” with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.
Co-written and co-produced by Donnie Wahlberg the song aims to uplift and inspire listeners. The song embodies the feel-good sentiment of their upcoming tour with Donnie saying of the song, ““From the second I started working on this song, I knew it could be a perfect anthem for the entire Mixtape 2022 tour! Sort of like a ‘Mixtape within a Mixtape’. When the other artists from the tour lineup responded with such enthusiasm, and were willing to take this nostalgic musical journey together, I knew it would be something special for all of our fans. Hopefully, ‘Bring Back The Time’ captures a love of music, of making memories and of people celebrating the best of times. We plan on bringing that very energy to the stage every single night!”
Directed by John Asher, who previously collaborated with NKOTB on their music video for “Boys in the Band,” and conceptualized and Creative Directed by Donnie Wahlberg, the video sees NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue recreating a string of iconic 80s Music Videos. After an intro from the fabled DJ, VJ and music video director Ralph McDaniels, viewers won’t be able to resist making original vs. new video side by side comparisons. Watch the stars recreate Journey’s “Separate Ways,” Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” Flock of Seagulls’ “I Ran,”, Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” Devo’s “Whip It,” Duran Duran’s “Rio,” Billy Idol’s “Flesh for Fantasy,” Madonna’s “Vogue,” Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love” and Tony Basil’s “Mickey,” with a special appearance by Max Headroom.
Earlier this year NKOTB announced The MixTape Tour 2022, with their friends Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as legendary special guests. Produced by Live Nation, the four iconic acts will embark on The MixTape Tour 2022 for its 50+ date journey beginning May 10 in Cincinnati, OH and make stops in arenas in Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, St. Louis and more, before wrapping July 23 in Washington, DC. See full itinerary below. The MixTape Tour 2022 will play St. Louis’ Enterprise Center Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets for May 14 are on sale now via Ticketmaster and range from $26.95 to $176.95.
NKOTB will hit the stage on the MixTape Tour 2022 to perform fan favorite #1 hits like “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” and “Step By Step” while tour mates Salt-N-Pepa (“Push It,” “Shoop,” “Whatta Man”), Rick Astley (“Never Gonna Give You Up,” “Together Forever”) and En Vogue (“Don’t Let Go [Love],” “Free Your Mind,” “Give It Up, Turn It Loose,” “Hold On”) keep the party going with music that catapulted them to stardom and solidified their places in music history.
New Kids on the Block have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide -- including back-to-back international #1 songs, 1988’s Hangin’ Tough and 1990’s Step By Step -- and a series of crossover smash R&B, pop hits like “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Cover Girl,” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You,” “Step By Step” and “Tonight.” The group which started with humble Boston beginnings grew to shatter concert box office records playing an estimated 200 concerts a year, in sold out stadiums throughout the world. Since reuniting in 2007, NKOTB have toured consistently to sold out arenas, have sold nearly 4 million tickets and have doubled their crowd sizes. The Boston natives have been bestowed with their very own, “New Kids on the Block Day,” an honor not many can claim, and have played Fenway twice before. The group solidified their place in Hollywood with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since reuniting and will continue representing Boston on their journey long into the future.
For more information on NKOTB, “Bring Back The Time” or up to the minute news visit www.nkotb.com.
THE MIXTAPE TOUR 2022 DATES
Tuesday, May 10
Cincinnati, OH
Heritage Bank Center
Thursday, May 12
Indianapolis, IN
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, May 13
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, May 14
St. Louis, MO
Enterprise Center
Sunday, May 15
Kansas City, MO
T-Mobile Center
Monday, May 16
Oklahoma City, OK
Paycom Center
Wednesday, May 18
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
Thursday, May 19
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
Friday, May 20
Edinburg, TX
Bert Ogden Arena
Saturday, May 21
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
Sunday, May 22
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
Wednesday, May 25
Phoenix, AZ
Footprint Center
Thursday, May 26
San Diego, CA
Viejas Arena
Friday, May 27
Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center
Saturday, May 28
Anaheim, CA
Honda Center
Sunday, May 29
Las Vegas, NV
Michelob ULTRA Arena
Tuesday, May 31
Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center
Wednesday, June 1
San Jose, CA
SAP Center
Thursday, June 2
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
Saturday, June 4
Seattle, WA
Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday, June 5
Portland, OR
Moda Center
Monday, June 6
Spokane, WA
Spokane Arena
Tuesday, June 7
Boise, ID
Ford Idaho Center
Wednesday, June 8
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Arena
Friday, June 10
Denver, CO
Ball Arena
Saturday, June 11
Lincoln, NE
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, June 12
Des Moines, IA
Wells Fargo Arena
Tuesday, June 14
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, June 15
Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum
Thursday, June 16
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
Friday, June 17
Rosemont, IL
Allstate Arena
Tuesday, June 21
Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Wednesday, June 22
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
Thursday, June 23
Mt. Pleasant, MI
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Friday, June 24
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, June 25
Columbus, OH
Schottenstein Center
Sunday, June 26
Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena
Wednesday, June 29
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, June 30
Belmont Park, NY
UBS Arena
Friday, July 1
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
Saturday, July 2
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, July 3
Atlantic City, NJ
Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Wednesday, July 6
Greenville, SC
Bon Secours Arena
Thursday, July 7
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
Friday, July 8
Jacksonville, FL
Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, July 9
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
FLA Live Arena
Sunday, July 10
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
Tuesday, July 12
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
Thursday, July 14
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
Friday, July 15
Boston, MA
TD Garden
Sunday, July 17
Buffalo, NY
KeyBank Center
Tuesday, July 19
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, July 21
Hershey, PA
Giant Center
Friday, July 22
Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena
Saturday, July 23
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
