BRIGHTON - Brighton Mayor Matt Kasten encourages residents to stay inside and be patient as the Public Works Department works to clear the roads.

Following heavy snowfall and ice on Sunday, Jan. 5 and Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, Kasten expressed his appreciation for the four members of Brighton’s Public Works Department. He urged residents to be understanding and help each other as much as possible.

“For a small village with 2,200 [residents], we do the best we can with what we have,” Kasten said. “I am very pleased with our Public Works as well as our police department. With the roads being the way they were, we still have had 24/7 coverage for police and Public Works. The citizens just have to be understanding that there’s limited resources.”

Kasten explained that the Public Works Department has four shift workers, who have worked through the past two nights to clear the roads. He added that the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) had two trucks stuck near Brighton in the middle of the night on Jan. 6; Kasten pointed to this as an example of the difficult road conditions in the region.

Article continues after sponsor message

He encouraged Brighton residents to stay inside if possible and avoid travel. He noted that the roads will be back to normal in a few days, and businesses will resume regular operations.

Kasten added that he has seen several examples of Brighton residents helping their neighbors. Many people have shoveled their neighbors’ driveways, and others have helped drivers who are stuck on the roads. He thanked residents for their continued support of each other and the village.

“In a small village such as Brighton, it's really great because all of the neighbors and the community help each other out,” he said. “That’s what I really love about this community, how everybody pulls together and helps each other out.”

The Village of Brighton’s City Hall is closed on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, with the board meeting rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

More like this: