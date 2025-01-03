BRIGHTON - A convicted felon from Brighton faces new charges after pointing a firearm during an argument with his roommate.

Joshua R. Hicks, 38, of Brighton, was charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated assault (a Class A misdemeanor).

On Dec. 22, 2024, Hicks allegedly possessed a 9mm semi-automatic handgun which was unlawful for him to possess, as he had previously been convicted of burglary in a 2008 case from Washington Parish, La.

“Multiple witnesses reported that [the] defendant brandished a firearm in the course of an argument with his roommate, then pointing the weapon at the victim,” the petition states. “Defendant is currently on pretrial release.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office acted as the arresting agency in this case. Hicks was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance, but is not currently being held in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

