BRIGHTON - A man from Brighton has been charged with possessing an AR-15 rifle after his Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) Card had been revoked by police.

William C. Wade, Jr., 41, of Brighton, was charged with possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card, a Class 3 felony.

On Sept. 30, 2024, Wade allegedly had “an AR-15 rifle” in his possession after his FOID card had been revoked by the Department of State Police.

Jersey County court records indicate Wade was released from custody to seek medical attention. An examination to determine Wade’s fitness to stand trial is set to be conducted after his next hearing on Oct. 16, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

