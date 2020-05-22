MADISON COUNTY - A Brighton man was airlifted to an area hospital after a serious motorcycle accident at 5:28 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Illinois Route 255 southbound at Mile Post 12 in Madison County.

The crash was a single vehicle accident. Richard E. McLaughlin, 45, of Brighton, was operating a 2007 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle. He was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries.

ISP PRELIMINARY REPORT:

A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Troopers responded to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 255 southbound at Mile Post 12 in Madison County.

Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 255 at Mile Post 12 when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the roadway to the left. Unit 1 traveled into the center median and overturned. The driver was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

ISP said further information will be disseminated at this time.

