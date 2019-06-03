ALTON - A 30-year-old Brighton male motorcyclist Dennis Carroll died from injuries suffered in an accident at East Broadway and Monument early Monday morning.

"We have someone in custody for this incident and charges appear to be imminent," Alton Police Department Public Information Spokesperson Officer Emily Hejna said. "A second motorcyclist received non-critical injuries as a result of this incident but was able to seek medical attention on his own at a local hospital. The suspect vehicle was stolen out of St. Louis and was being driven by a 17-year-old female. It was occupied by four other youth ranging from 12-17 years old."

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said, “I believe this accident was completely avoidable had the driver been paying attention and driving within the posted speed limit.”

Chief Simmons continued with a warning to drivers in the area of East Broadway in Alton.

“With two serious accidents in one weekend, one of which was fatal, citizens can expect to see more of a police presence and ticketing in the area," he said. "We want everyone to have a good time and feel welcome in our community, but safety has to come first.”

The Metro East Crash Assistance Team (MECAT) responded to assist in this investigation. “The experience and technology MECAT provides are invaluable to this department,” said Traffic Division Sergeant Joel Bromaghim.

