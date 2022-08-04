GLEN CARBON - Brightly Senior Living in Glen Carbon recently opened back on December 15th of last year. They recently held a food drive with the donations being sent to the Glen/Ed Food Pantry.

Monday, August 1st was their first big food drive and it was a great success according to Gina Ratermann, Director of Community Engagement and Events at Brightly.

Article continues after sponsor message

The St. Louis Cardinals' very own Fredbird was there to help out as well as meet the younger kids and their families. Redbird was there from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ratermann said that residents at Brightly were strongly encouraged to invite friends and family and that there ended up being a lot of people for their first event.

Brightly has another location in Mascoutah where food and school supply drives have been held in the past with Redbird, but this was their first time doing something like this at the Glen Carbon location.

According to Ratterman, they will continue to hold this event annually around the first week of August. Full details aren't out yet for next year's event, but it should only continue to grow bigger.

More like this: