Junior Aidan Briggs shoots a free-throw against the East Alton-Wood River Oilers in a playoff game back on Feb. 18 inside Memorial Gymnasium. (Photo by Brad Piros)

ROXANA - Aidan Briggs, a junior, three-sport athlete for the Roxana Shells was honored for his actions on the basketball court Sunday night at the 76th Annual Gallatin Awards.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Briggs was named his team's Most Valuable Player.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

For his achievement, Aidan is a Midwest Members Credit Union Athlete of the Month.

The Shells had a 10-21 regular season but made some noise in the playoffs. Roxana defeated rivals Wood River and then Piasa Southwestern to earn a trip to the Regional Championship game, but just came up short against Greenville.

Briggs was a constant threat throughout the season for Roxana. He was the team's second-leading scorer with 324 points. He averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Briggs also plays football where he's listed as a tight end and defensive back. Right now, he's beginning baseball season for the Shells who are off to a 1-2 start.

More like this:

Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month: Roxana Track Coach Highlights Lucas’s Versatility In Pole Vault and Relays
3 days ago
Shells Miss Out On Back-To-Back Regional Titles
May 26, 2025
Midwest Members Male Athlete of the Month: Roxana's Wyatt Doyle Prepares For SIUE After Stellar High School Season
3 days ago
Shells Sweep Freeburg, Keeping Conference Dream Alive
May 8, 2025
Softball Standout Ava Cherry Delivers Key Performances for Roxana
Jun 18, 2025

 