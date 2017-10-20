Northeast of Edwardsville - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced Interstate 55 will be restricted to one lane in each direction north of IL 143, from mile marker 24 to mile marker 26, starting Friday, October 27, 2017, weather permitting.

This restriction is necessary for repairs to be done on the bridges at this location. The interstate will remain restricted to one lane in each direction until the end of August 2018.

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

The General Contractor on this project is Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.