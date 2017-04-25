EDWARDSVILLE – Brickman Orthodontics, located at 144 West St., Edwardsville, recently welcomed local community and business leaders to tour its new location and mingle as part of an Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Business After Five event.

Though the office, under the leadership of orthodontist Dr. David Brickman, DDS, has been operating at its new location since September, this event served as a perfect opportunity for the community to view the innovative amenities.

“When we moved from our old office, we had very little parking and waiting room space,” office manager Erin Townsend said. “Having this new space has been great, and it has certainly helped us facilitate things to run smoothly throughout the day.”

The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce hosts its Business After 5 (BA5) events on the third Thursday of each month at businesses around the area. The events serve as opportunity for chamber members and guests to meet new people, make networking connections and simply relax after a hard day of work.

Ed/Glen Chamber membership director Kerry Smith organized and executed the event’s activities, which featured a business card raffle for items graciously donated by the orthodontics office and a joker’s jackpot drawing. Hor d’oerves were served and beverages were provided by Global Brew.

The state-of-the-art facility includes a private consultation room where patients can speak directly with Dr. Brickman about their treatment options, along with five innovative treatment areas. Each area is equipped with its own television, giving patients the opportunity to lay back and relax during their appointments, along with its own set of equipment.

Along with a room for X-rays, Brickman Orthodontics is embracing new technology with the iTero Element 3D imaging scanner. By using this technology to take digital images of the clients’ teeth, the products can be immediately sent to the facility that will create their unique orthodontic sets or Invisalign trays. Traditional impressions are also taken to create appliances and expanders in its on-site laboratory.

“This device really expedites the process and saves a lot of time,” Townsend said. “Images can be sent electronically within 15 minutes and this technology is a great thing to our practice.”

Along with sterile lab, main office and communications center for staff members, the waiting room of the office is specifically unique. Outfitted with cell phone charging stations, iPads and televisions, along with X-Box and PlayStation consoles and an innovative virtual baseball simulator in its game room, Brickman Orthodontics makes the “waiting” experience fun by offering plenty to do for both adults and kids alike.

Once Dr. Brickman’s patients have completed their course of orthodontic treatment, they are invited to the office’s brand new candy wall.

“When the kids get their braces off, they are invited to come here and choose what candy they want,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to do something fun and celebrate the end of the process.”

For more information about Brickman Orthodontics, please visit their website at BrickmanOrtho.com or contact their offices in Edwardsville (618) 656-3837 and Alton (618) 462-1081. For more information about the Ed/Glen Chamber, visit their website at EdGlenChamber.com.