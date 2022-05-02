WHITE HALL - The North Greene Athletic Director Brett Berry has announced Brian VanMeter will be the Spartans' new head football coach.

Coach VanMeter is a 1995 graduate of North Greene High School. He successfully managed the North Greene JFL program for 10 years as head coach.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coach VanMeter served as an assistant coach for the North Greene High School Football Team from 2016 to 2018, under Coaches Tony Rhoades, Barry Creviston, and Donnie Allen.

He has spent the last three seasons as the assistant football coach at West Central, serving in the roles of special teams coordinator and offensive coordinator.

"We are excited to add Coach VanMeter to our staff and look forward to the contributions he can provide for our North Greene student-athletes," Berry said.

More like this: